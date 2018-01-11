GoAir 2018 Sale: Flight Tickets Start From Rs 1,005, Bookings Available Till January 12

GoAir is offering discount on flights from Guwahati, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Leh and Chennai. Flights from Guwahati start at Rs 1,005 while flights from Delhi start at Rs 1,028. Flights from Hyderabad are available at a starting price of Rs 1,073. Flights from Jammu are available at Rs 1,112 while flights from Bengaluru start at Rs 1,395. Flights from Ahmedabad are priced at a starting fare of Rs 1,531. Flights from Kolkata start from Rs 1,658 while flights from Mumbai start from Rs 1,754. Flights from Leh start at Rs 2,486 while flights from Chennai are available at a starting price of Rs 2,527.
According to the website of GoAir, there are certain terms and conditions which consumers must know before availing 'GoAir 2018 sale'.
Terms and conditions of 'GoAir 2018 sale'
1. GoAir domestic flight sale follows a standard cancellation and rebooking policy.
2. The fares are valid across selective fare types.
3. There are limited seats only.
4. Group discount is not applicable on this offer of GoAir.
5. GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice.
7. GoAir Offer is not applicable for infant booking.