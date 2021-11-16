Go Fashion IPO To Open On November 17

Go Fashion, operator of a women's wear brand Go Colors will unveil its IPO on November 17

Go Fashion (India) Limited, owner of women's wear brand Go Colors will come up with its initial public offer (IPO) on Wednesday, November 17.

For the Rs 1,014 crore public offer, the company has fixed a price band of Rs 655-690 a share.

The three-day IPO's public subscription will close on November 22. The closing date has been extended because of the market holiday on Friday (November 19) on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,878,389 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand, 'Go Colors'.

Through the offer for sale (OFS), shareholders and promoters including PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust will let go of their stakes.

They will offload 7.45 lakh equity shares each. The other entities selling their shares include investors Sequoia Capital India Investments IV (74.98 lakh shares), India Advantage Fund S4 I (33.11 lakh shares) and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I (5.76 lakh shares).