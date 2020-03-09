Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Sharply Lower; Selloff In Asian Markets Amid Coronavirus Fears

Domestic stock markets are likely to start the week with sharp losses tracking a selloff in global peers as investors panicked about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic amid recession fears. Equity markets across Asia sank in a sea of red with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan plummeting 3.0 per cent to a five-month low, Japan's Nikkei falling 4.7 per cent and Australia's commodity-heavy market down 5 per cent. US and European market futures pointed to sharp losses. Wall Street E-Mini futures were down 4.6 per cent, while Europe's EUROSTOXXX 50 and FTSE futures tumbled 4.4 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively. Crude oil prices nosedived 31.5 per cent to $31.02 a barrel in their biggest percentage slump since the start of the first Gulf War.