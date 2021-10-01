Global Health, Owner Of Medanta Hospital Chain, Files IPO Papers

Global Health was founded by Dr Naresh Trehan, a cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon

Global Health, the owner of Medanta hospitals, has filed draft papers with Sebi to raise money from the primary market. The hospital chain's initial public offering (IPO) will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 4.84 crore shares, according to its draft red herring prospectus filed with the market regulator.

Anant Investments, an affiliate of private equity major Carlyle Group, will sell up to 4.33 crore shares and Global Health co-founder Sunil Sachdeva (jointly with Suman Sachdeva) will offload up to 51 lakh shares in the OFS .The company will utilize the fresh issue proceeds to pay debt and general corporate purposes, whereas the OFS proceeds will go to the respective sellers.

Global Health is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers in North and East India, with 4 hospitals under the Medanta brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi and Lucknow. Moreover, it is constructing one hospital at Patna and is one is at a planning stage for Noida. Global Health was founded by cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Naresh Trehan.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the IPO.