Global Firms To Reinvent Office Space For Life After COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

Global companies intend to relook their workplaces in order to work on corporate brand and culture after the COVID-19 pandemic for improving employee-centric facilities. According to a recent research report by leading property consultant Knight Frank, a survey of as many as 400 international businesses, employing more than 10 million people, revealed that occupiers are trying to revitialise their office spaces, in order to boost employee collaboration and weel being. It may also result in attracting new talent.



The property consultant's second edition of its (Y)OUR SPACE report indicated that global companies are trying to bring in a unique insight into the workplace strategies and real estate needs of its workspaces. The survey also revealed that around 90 per cent of global companies regard real estate as a strategic device to support the wider transformation of their office space.

Additionally, 65 per cent of companies seek to grow or stabilise their office portfolio within a period of three years. Out of which, 46 per cent of companies plan to improve the amenities at workplace, for the convenience and well-being of employees after the COVID-19 pandemic.