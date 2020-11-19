Global Economic Recovery From Covid-19 'Remains Difficult': IMF

The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical technologies to aid the recovery, the IMF chief said on Thursday.

"While a medical solution to the crisis is now in sight, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post ahead of this week's G20 leaders' summit held virtually.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)