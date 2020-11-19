Global Economic Recovery From Covid-19 'Remains Difficult': IMF

The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical technologies to aid the recovery, the IMF chief said on Thursday.

Global Economic Recovery From Covid-19 'Remains Difficult': IMF

The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical technologies to aid the recovery, the IMF chief said on Thursday.

"While a medical solution to the crisis is now in sight, the economic path ahead remains difficult and prone to setbacks," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a blog post ahead of this week's G20 leaders' summit held virtually.

Newsbeep

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Global economyCovid 19

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india