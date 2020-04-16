OPEC Says Oil Market Undergoing 'Historic Shock'

The OPEC oil cartel said Thursday that the world market for crude is undergoing an unprecedented shock due to coronavirus mitigation measures that have decimated demand.

"The oil market is currently undergoing a historic shock that is abrupt, extreme and at global scale," said the group of producer nations in its latest monthly report, reported news agency AFP.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Thursday, with US crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in US inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand, according to news agency Reuters.

Brent crude was up 69 cents, or 2.5 per cent, at $28.38 a barrel in the morning.