Glenmark Pharma Gets Regulatory Nod For Tacrolimus Capsules; Stock Gains Nearly 2%

Glenmark Pharma received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tacrolimus capsules, which are used as immunosuppressants to prevent the human immune system from rejecting liver, kidney and heart transplants. The stock gained 1.7 per cent to touch an intra-day high of Rs 483 on the BSE in early trading on the back of the news development. At 12:00 pm, the shares were trading at Rs 480.10, up 1.1 per cent.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tacrolimus Capsules USP in the strengths of 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, Glenmark said in a regulatory filing. The approved product is a generic version of Prograf Capsules of Astellas Pharm US, Inc, Glenmark added.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 166 products authorised for distribution in the United States and 45 abbreviated new drug applications are pending approval with the USFDA.

