Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: How To Check The Allotment Status?

Glenmark Life Sciences is likely to announce the share allocation on August 3, i.e. Tuesday. The Rs 1,513 crore in initial public offering (IPO), which was open between July 27 and July 29, was subscribed as much as 44.17 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) showed a huge interest as the portion reserved for them was subscribed 122.54 times - the highest among the three groups of investors. The portion set aside for retail individual investors was subscribed 14.63 times, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 36.97 times.

Glenmark Life Sciences IPO consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 453.60 crore by the promoters. The shares were sold in the price band of Rs 695-720 per share. Glenmark Life Sciences is likely to list on the bourses on August 6.

Glenmark Life Sciences is the API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. It has more than 120 products in its portfolio and exports APIs to multiple countries in Europe, North America and Latin America.

Here's how to check the allotment status of Glenmark Life Sciences

KFin Technologies

Access the 'IPO Status' section (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

Select the IPO

Enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN.

In case application number box is chosen, select application type and enter the application number

If case of DPID/Client ID box, select the depository from the drop-down menu, enter DPIP and Client ID.

If the PAN option box is chosen, enter the permanent account number.

Enter the given captcha

Click on the 'Submit' button

BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)