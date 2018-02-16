Gitanjali Gems Shares Plunge 35% In Two Days After PNB Fraud

Meanwhile, Bombay Stock Exchange has sought clarifications from Gitanjali Gems on reports that "Big jewellers Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra under scanner". A Press Trust of India had earlier reported that major jewellers Gitanjali, Ginni and Nakshatra are under the lens of CBI, ED in PNB's Rs 11,000 crore fraud. The state lender said that fraudulent transactions took place in one of its branches in Mumbai for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance.
BSE has also sought clarification from Gitanjali Gems Ltd with respect to news article titled "ED raids offices of Nirav Modi, PNB and Gitanjali gems".
Punjab National Bank, India's second-largest state-run lender, on Thursday sought to soothe investors after the discovery of the fraud sent its shares plunging and raised fears about the scale of fraud in the sector. Investigators launched raids across Mumbai and New Delhi, targeting offices and homes linked to Nirav Modi, a billionaire jeweller and diamond merchant the bank has accused of being at the centre of the fraud.
PNB said two junior officials at one of its branches in Mumbai had issued "letters of undertaking" to get overseas branches of other lenders to extend credit to "a few select account holders". Letters of undertaking (LoUs) are issued by a bank giving some sort of a guarantee on behalf of a company. Other lenders give credit based on the LoU. (With Agency Inputs)