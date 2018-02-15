Gitanjali Gems Shares In A Free Fall, Lose 19% After PNB Fraud

"The stock exchange has sought clarification from Gitanjali Gems on Thursday with reference to news appeared dated February 14 quoting "Big jewellers Gitanjali, Ginni, Nakshatra under scanner," reads the stock market statement. It is noteworthy that the company has even postponed the board meeting that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
The company had announced the same in a stock market filing.
Last week, PNB had lodged an FIR with the CBI stating that fraudulent LoUs worth Rs. 280.7 crore were first issued on January 16. At the time, PNB had said it was digging into records to examine the magnitude of the fraud. This could be the biggest banking fraud in India as its quantum was bigger than an estimated 9,000 crore scam at erstwhile Satyam computers. In 2015, Bank of Baroda -- another public sector bank -- had brought to light a scam in which two Delhi-based businessmen cheated it of Rs. 6,000 crore (slightly less than $1 billion at that time).