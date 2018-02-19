Gitanjali Gems Key Executive Resigns, Says 'Conscience Doesn't Permit To Continue'

In less than a week after the PNB fraud was unearthed, Gitanjali Gems' two key officials have resigned with immediate effect. Gitanjali Gems has came under scanner of various investigating agencies following Punjab National Bank's Rs.11,000 crore fraud, reports said.

In a stock market filing, Gitanjali Gems CFO (chief financial officier) Chadrakant Karkare and compliance officer Pankhuri Warange announce their resignations. Karkare's resignation letter states a personal reason for the decision. "Recently my wife has undergone a major surgery called Hemicolectomy at Lilavati Hospital. The post operation recovery is not upto the expected level. This has resulted in restriction on me carrying responsibilities as CFO and will be very difficult for me in future," said Karkare.

His resignation further states, "Kindly accept my resignation from the post of CFO with immediate effect."

Similarly, the designated compliance officer and company secretary Pankhuri Warange has also put in her papers, however, she has attributed the ongoing fraud related investigation for her "conscious" decision.

Her resignation states, "Being a key managerial personnel and the designated compliance officer, I have certain statutory duties and responsibilities towards the stakeholders. The recent event unfolded in the organisation requires the company to make disclosures under the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI requirements 2015. I have advised the management on the required disclosures to be made. The absence of disclosures will have ramification not just on the company but also on the ley managerial personnel."

It further states, "There is no consensus in my opinion on the disclosures to be made and that of the management and in these circumstances, my conscience doesn't permit me to continue with my position. I have, therefore, taken a conscious decision of resigning and relinquishing my position as the company secretary and compliance officer with immediate effect."



