How To Get 1GB, 1.5 GB Vodafone Data Per Day In About Rs 500 Prepaid recharge plans by Vodafone come amid an intense and aggressive price war unleashed by Reliance Jio

Here are some of the prepaid recharge plans by Vodafone:

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans at Rs 196 This Vodafone prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number even while roaming within India, subject to a maximum of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans at Rs 349 This Vodafone prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB 3G/4G data per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number even while roaming within India, subject to a maximum of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans at Rs 458 This Vodafone prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number even while roaming within India, subject to a maximum of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This Vodafone plan comes bundled with 100 SMS (short message service). This plan is valid for 70 days.

Vodafone prepaid recharge plans at Rs 509 This Vodafone prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls to any number even while roaming within India, subject to a maximum of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. This Vodafone plan comes bundled with 100 SMS (short message service). This plan is valid for 84 days.



