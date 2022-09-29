General Atomics Announces Partnership With Indian Company On AI

AI is an important area of cooperation between the US and India.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has announced that Indian Artificial Intelligence Company 114ai has become one of its first partnerships as part of its "Make in India" roadmap.

In November 2021, 114ai made headlines as the only Indian company to win a US-UK Joint Space Contract.

The major announcement from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) on Wednesday comes a day after it announced a strategic partnership with an Indian start-up company that develops next-generation computer chips, integrated circuits and other semiconductor technology.

"General Atomics is pleased to unveil our partnership with 114ai," said Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.

AI is an important area of cooperation between the US and India. GA-ASI sees the capabilities demonstrated by the 114ai team as extremely valuable for military operators, the US company said in a statement.

114ai has been able to compete on the global stage, building state-of-the-art technology that is currently being integrated with US Air Force programmes.

"We are looking forward to increased cooperation on NextGen AI technologies that we have been working on with the team at 114ai for the last few months. Their technology, track record and tenacity with customers in the US and UK have stood out," he said.

"We expect many world-leading products coming out of this partnership. General Atomics is committed to Indian Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' strategy and we're looking forward to much more cooperation with Indian companies as we move forward," Lall said.

Through this partnership, GA-ASI intends to marry their three decades of expertise, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the best and brightest of the future, the statement said.

GA-ASI intends to continue cooperating with innovative Indian companies in the development of cutting-edge technology, building products for the global market, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)