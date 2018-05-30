GDP Likely Soared To 7.3 Percent In March Quarter: Reuters Poll

GDP expanded an annual 7.3 percent in the March quarter, against 7.2 per cent in the December quarter

India's economy probably rose marginally in the March quarter of fiscal 2018, which would ensure that the nation remains the world's fastest growing major economy, a Reuters poll found. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an annual 7.3 percent in the first three months of 2018, the May 24 to May 29 poll of 55 economists predicted, a touch faster than the 7.2 percent achieved in the last three months of 2017 - and well above China's pace of 6.8 percent for the quarter ending in March. Forecasts ranged from 6.9 to 7.7 percent. Even Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday projected the GDP growth forecast to 7.3 per cent in 2018, revising it from the earlier forecast of 7.5 per cent on higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions.