Profit
GDP Likely Soared To 7.3 Percent In March Quarter: Reuters Poll

If the poll is right, the Q4 would have the fastest GDP expansion since the demonetisation in November 2016, and the GST rollout in July 2017

Economy News | | Updated: May 30, 2018 22:12 IST
GDP expanded an annual 7.3 percent in the March quarter, against 7.2 per cent in the December quarter

India's economy probably rose marginally in the March quarter of fiscal 2018, which would ensure that the nation remains the world's fastest growing major economy, a Reuters poll found. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an annual 7.3 percent in the first three months of 2018, the May 24 to May 29 poll of 55 economists predicted, a touch faster than the 7.2 percent achieved in the last three months of 2017 - and well above China's pace of 6.8 percent for the quarter ending in March. Forecasts ranged from 6.9 to 7.7 percent. Even Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday projected the GDP growth forecast to 7.3 per cent in 2018, revising it from the earlier forecast of 7.5 per cent on higher oil prices and tighter financial conditions.
GDP Q4 Likely Rose Marginally. Ten Things To Know
  1. If the poll is right, the March (Q4) quarter would have the fastest expansion since before the demonetisation in November 2016 and botched implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July last year stalled growth. Even Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday projected the GDP growth forecast to 7.3 per cent in 2018, albeit lower than the earlier forecast of 7.5 per cent.
  2. "Domestic dynamics are very strong and external volatility won't derail the current economic recovery," noted Hugo Erken at Rabobank, one of the most accurate forecasters on India GDP, and whose view is that growth reached 7.7 percent on a normal basis, well above the 7.3 percent median.
  3. On a gross value added basis, Hugo Erken expects growth of 7.5 percent, higher than the 7.1 percent median in a Reuters poll for that metric.
  4. GDP data will be released on Thursday at 5.30 pm. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Monday it was expected that annual growth was between 7.3 and 7.5 percent in the March quarter.
  5. Monsoon rains hit the southern state of Kerala on Tuesday, a few days earlier than normal, the MeT department said, a development that potentially brightens the outlook for agricultural output and the economy.
  6. After growth slowed sharply for much of 2017, India regained its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy for the October-December quarter.
  7. Around two-thirds of economists in the poll who answered an extra question said growth would continue at roughly the same pace through the fiscal year that began on April 1. The remaining one-third said it would pick up. That overall steady - but strong - view was supported by expectations for manufacturing activity to have slowed only slightly in May. The poll predicted the Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, would be 51.5, a tad weaker than April's 51.6 but still comfortably above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.
  8. With growth proving robust and prices on the rise, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may change its policy stance next week.
  9. Due to higher fuel and food prices, annual retail and wholesale inflation accelerated in April. In response, some economists changed their views to expect a more hawkish RBI at its June policy meeting.
  10. "The RBI will hold steady next month - the Bank will likely want to wait for further clarity on the monsoon outturn and the increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for summer crops," noted Charu Chanana at Continuum Economics. "A change in stance from neutral to 'withdrawal of accommodation' remains likely at the June 4-6 meeting."


