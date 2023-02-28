GDP Growth Rate Slows For Second Quarter, Q3 Growth At 4.4%

The Reserve Bank of India had cut the GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal. (File)

India's GDP (gross domestic product) may grow 7 per cent for financial year 2022-23, according to the second advance estimates released by the government today. The Q3 growth rate for 2022-23 slowed to 4.4 per cent from 6.3 per cent in July-September, according to the data released.

India's economy had grown 6.3% year-on-year in the September quarter.

As per the first advance estimates released in January, the GDP growth for 2022-23 was pegged at 7 per cent.

The key difference between the two estimates is that the SAEs (second advance estimates) are calculated by incorporating the GDP data for Q3 (October to December).

Earlier in December, the Reserve Bank of India had cut the GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent for the current fiscal from 7 per cent earlier, on account of continued geopolitical tensions and tightening of global financial conditions. RBI had cut the growth projection for 2022-23 for the third time in December last year.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected the economy to grow at 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 while the Asian Development Bank pegs economic growth at 6.8 per cent.