Profit
Second Quarter GDP Growth "Disappointing", Says Top Government Official

Economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1% in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Second Quarter GDP Growth 'Disappointing', Says Top Government Official

Manufacturing growth at 7.4%, agriculture growth at 3.8% were "steady", said Subhash Chandra Garg.


NEW DELHI: Economic growth in the July-to-September quarter "seems disappointing," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier, government data showed that Asia's third-largest economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1 per cent in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Garg, one of the finance ministry's top officials, however, said manufacturing growth at 7.4 per cent and agriculture growth at 3.8 per cent were "steady".

 

