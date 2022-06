GDP growth in first quarter of current fiscal could be 9.5 per cent, says a brokerage report

The economic activity growth was better in April 2022 than the March quarter of 2021-22 and may have remained strong even in May 2022, therefore the real GDP as well as the gross value added (GVA) growth could be 9.5 per cent each in the first quarter of the current fiscal, a report by brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has estimated.

The estimates are based on Motilal Oswal's in-house economic activity index.