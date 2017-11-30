GDP Grows At 6.3% In September Quarter

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Economic growth rebounded in the three months ending in September, halting a five-quarter slide as businesses started to overcome teething troubles after the launch of goods and service tax (GST)."Upbeat corporate earnings results have been reflected in the manufacturing sector," said Tushar Arora, senior economist at HDFC Bank.The manufacturing sector grew at 7 per cent in the September quarter compared with 1.2 percent the previous quarter, the data released by the Ministry of Statistics showed.Gross domestic product grew 6.3 per cent in July-September, its fastest pace in three quarters, compared with 7.5 per cent a year earlier, the data showed.Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual growth of 6.4 per cent in the quarter.In July-September, auto sales, manufacturing, construction, electricity generation grew more quickly than in the previous quarter.Government spending slowed in the quarter, growing 1.3 per cent year-on-year compared with a near 17.2 per cent year-on-year growth in the June quarter.On November 17, Moody's upgraded India's sovereign credit rating for the first time in nearly 14 years, saying continued progress on economic and institutional reforms would boost its growth potential.The agency expects the economy to grow 6.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 31, and 7.5 per cent the following year.