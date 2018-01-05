GDP Expected To Grow At 6.5% In 2017-18, Forecasts Government GDP growth recovered to 6.3 per cent in the September quarter, higher than a three-year low of 5.7 per cent recorded in the April-June quarter.

The GDP or gross domestic product economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent this fiscal (2017-18), according to the first advance estimates of the Central Statistics Office. The economy had clocked a 7.1 per cent growth rate in 2016-17. The estimate is crucial as the finance ministry prepares Budget 2018, which is set to be presented on February 1. "The growth in GDP during 2017-18 is estimated at 6.5 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 7.1 per cent in 2016-17," said the Central Statistics Office (CSO) while announcing the first advance estimates of National Income 2017-18. The growth of real Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2017-18 is anticipated at 6.1 per cent, against 6.6 per cent in the previous year.The growth in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector is expected at 2.1 per cent (vs 4.9 per cent growth recorded in 2016-17) while manufacturing is expected to grow at 4.6 per cent (vs 7.9 per cent in 2016-17).The growth in financial, real estate and professional services sector is expected to accelerate to 7.3 per cent, from 5.7 per cent growth recorded in 2016-17.GDP growth recovered to 6.3 per cent in the September quarter, higher than a three-year low of 5.7 per cent recorded in the April-June quarter.A string of data released this week point to an ongoing economic recovery after economic growth had slowed down to a three-year low in the April-June quarter, on the back of destocking ahead of GST (Goods and Services Tax) implementation and the lingering impact of demonetisation.Factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five years in December, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise in output and new orders. Activity in the services industry also bounced back to modest growth in December after contracting in the previous month, a private survey showed on Thursday.Eight core sectors grew by 6.8 per cent - the highest in 13 months - in November 2017, mainly helped by a robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed on Monday.Analysts remain optimistic of economic growth recovering further in 2018-19. "We expect growth to normalise gradually over the next four to six quarters as the disruptive impact of major policy changes fades," Standard Chartered said in its Economic Outlook report. Also, aiding the Indian economy will be an expected pick-up in global growth in 2018, say analysts.On the macro-economic front, rising inflation and global crude price along with concerns over fiscal deficit remain some of the worries, say economists. (With Agency Inputs)