GDP Data Tomorrow, May Show Further Pick-Up In Growth: 10 Points

"An expected strong rebound in the industrial sector, particularly manufacturing, as the transient effects of GST fades away, corroborates well with improvement in corporate earnings and other fast moving indicators such as IIP and PMI for the third quarter," he said.
Mr Barua remains "optimistic about the growth outlook in FY19 as the economic recovery gains momentum and the effects of the demonetisation shock and GST related disruptions fade away".
GDP growth had fallen to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter due to destocking in the run-up to the July 1 launch of the goods and services tax (GST) and a lingering impact of demonetisation. But in the July-September quarter, the economic growth picked up to 6.3 per cent annually, a return to a faster growth trajectory after five consecutive quarters of slowdown.
The Economic Survey says a series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to rise to between 7.0 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2018-19, thereby reinstating India as the world's fastest growing major economy.
Some economists are however concerned about the non-performing assets of state-run banks, and say if they are not handled effectively it would hurt economic activity. Adding to those worries, the second biggest state lender, Punjab National Bank (PNB) this month revealed a loan fraud that's the biggest in India's banking history. The fraud has cast a shadow over the workings of state-run lenders, already reeling from accumulated bad loans that are higher than those of banks in most major economies.