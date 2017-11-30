Economic Growth Set To Break 5-Quarter Slide, GDP Data Today: 10 Points

Economists are expecting July-September quarter GDP or gross domestic product growth to rebound above 6 per cent, from three-year lows of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter. Economists polled by Reuters predicted the economy to grow at 6.4 per cent in the September quarter.

Business | | Updated: November 30, 2017 08:57 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Economic Growth Set To Break 5-Quarter Slide, GDP Data Today: 10 Points

GDP data for September quarter is expected to be announced at 5:30 pm today.

Economists are expecting July-September quarter GDP or gross domestic product growth to rebound above 6 per cent, from three-year lows of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter. Economists polled by Reuters predicted the economy to grow at 6.4 per cent in the September quarter. A Bloomberg survey of economists also estimated India's GDP to expand at 6.4 per cent. GDP growth had slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, hit by destocking ahead of the July 1 rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the lingering impact of demonetisation.
Q2 GDP Expectations In 10 Points
  1. GDP data for September quarter is expected to be announced at 5:30 pm today. 
  2. In July-September, auto sales, manufacturing, electricity generation grew more quickly than in the previous quarter. 
  3. "We expect a gradual recovery led by the industrial sector as businesses adjust to the GST regime," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the Indian arm of Moody's Investors Service.
  4. Earnings for companies in broader NSE Nifty rose at their best pace in six quarters during July-September, according to Reuters. 
  5. The results, say analysts, are an indication that firms are starting to recover after being hit earlier this year by uncertainty tied to the rollout of GST and a shock notes ban in late 2016.
  6. Economists expect India's GDP growth to accelerate further in coming quarters as GST-related disruptions fade and global growth picks up. 
  7. Rating agency Moody's which earlier this month upgraded India's sovereign rating, expects Indian economy to grow at 6.7 per cent this fiscal and further accelerate to 7.5 per cent in 2018-19. 
  8. According to Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs, Indian economy is likely to grow at 8 per cent next fiscal, benefitting from the massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation, which it says, will help revive the long-stalled credit demand and private investments. 
  9. Sectors such as construction, cement and commercial vehicles are likely to improve in the months ahead as the government focuses on infrastructure, say analysts. 
  10. Goldman Sachs has set the Nifty target of 11,600 by next December. Domestic stock market benchmark has been on a roll this year as investors expect India Inc earnings to pick up as economic growth gains momentum. (With Agency Inputs)

Trending

GDPGDP GrowthIndia GDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................