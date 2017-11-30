Economic Growth Set To Break 5-Quarter Slide, GDP Data Today: 10 Points

GDP data for September quarter is expected to be announced at 5:30 pm today.

Economists are expecting July-September quarter GDP or gross domestic product growth to rebound above 6 per cent, from three-year lows of 5.7 per cent in the June quarter. Economists polled by Reuters predicted the economy to grow at 6.4 per cent in the September quarter. A Bloomberg survey of economists also estimated India's GDP to expand at 6.4 per cent. GDP growth had slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, hit by destocking ahead of the July 1 rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the lingering impact of demonetisation.