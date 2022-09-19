Gautam Adani World's Third-Richest, Was No. 2 Briefly, Similar To Friday

Gautam Adani listed as world's second-richest person briefly on Forbes

Gautam Adani became the world's second-richest person briefly on Monday on the Real-Time Billionaires List compiled by Forbes, but was back to number three on the list, similar to the pattern of a brief stint at number two and then back to number three on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Adani's net valuation rose by $2.1 billion on Monday to $154.1 billion, surpassing Louis Vitton's Bernard Arnault, whose wealth dropped by $2.6 billion to $152.6 billion, according to Forbes.

But Mr Adani was back to the third richest position, as moves in the stock market reduced his wealth slightly to $154 billion, and that of Bernard Arnault's stood at $154.5 billion.

On Monday, Indian equities recovered from last week's market mayhem and were higher in a volatile session, swinging between gains and losses, defying a broad global risk-off sentiment.

World equities were tensed and on the backfoot, and the dollar firmed in anticipation of looming and broadest rate hikes from major central banks set to meet this week.

On Friday, Gautam Adani had briefly overtaken Bernard Arnault, but a bloodbath in domestic equities pushed him to the third spot ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The rise of Gautam Adani's wealth has boosted the country's stocks and increased their influence among emerging-market equities, according to Bloomberg.