GAIL Profit For March Quarter Jumps 28% To Rs 1,908 Crore

GAIL Earnings: Company's profit has jumped in fourth quarter of 2020-21

Maharatna company Gas Authority India Limited (GAIL) recorded a 28 per cent jump in its profit after tax for the fourth quarter of 2020-21, as it stood at Rs 1,908 crore. It was at Rs 1,487 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the whole year of 2020-21, the stand alone turnover, profit before tax and profit after tax stood at Rs 56,529 crore, Rs 6,386 crore and Rs 4,890 crore respectively.

The consolidated group turnover for the 2020-21 stood at Rs 57,208 crore, profit before tax was Rs 7,725 crore and profit after tax was Rs 6,136 crore.

The company's revenue for the January-March quarter stood at Rs 15,449 crore, while EBITDA (earnings with interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was Rs 2,465 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, Manoj Jain said that the operations of the plant and pipelines were stable and no major shutdown took place during 2020-21.

During the year, company's capex was Rs 6,982 crore mainly on pipelines, he added.

He further said that under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GAIL's management has given a thrust to expand in the areas of compressed biogas, ethanol and renewable energy.