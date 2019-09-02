Financial Markets To Remain Closed On Monday For Ganesh Chaturthi

The financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, September 3

Domestic equity, debt and currency markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Last Friday, the stock market benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex rose 263.86 points - or 0.71 per cent - to close at 37,332.79, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at a gain of 74.95 points - or 0.68 per cent - at 11,023.25. The rupee rose by 39 paise against the US dollar to end at 71.41 on Friday, led by strength in domestic equities and renewed hopes of the US-China trade talks. The 10-year benchmark bond yield finished at 6.56 per cent, as against the previous close of 6.55 per cent.

