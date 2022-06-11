Future Retail VS Amazon: NCLT Hearing To Continue On June 14: 5 Points

In April, the BoI had moved the tribunal seeking to initiate insolvency proceedings against FRL, which had defaulted on loan repayments of Rs 5,322.32 crore to its lenders amid the ongoing litigations with Amazon and other related issues.

Amazon had opposed the insolvency application, alleging that BoI had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage would compromise the e-commerce company's rights.

On June 6, the Mumbai bench of the tribunal held a virtual hearing on the matter. BoI's petition is yet to be admitted. It was the third time the NCLT decided to have another hearing before admitting BoI's petition against FRL.

On May 12, Amazon filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.