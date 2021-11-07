Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Steady Across Four Metros

Petrol and Diesel Prices: Fuel rates were steady across metro cities today

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Sunday, November 7 across the four metro cities. Fuel prices have remained steady since November 4 when government had slashed excise duty on both petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

In the national capital, petrol is being sold for Rs 103.97, while diesel rate is Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Despite the reduction in prices, petrol and diesel rates are still above the Rs 100 per litre mark across the country, while among the four metros, they are the costliest in Mumbai. The move to cut excise duty on fuel prices is likely to cost the government Rs 1.4 lakh crore annually. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City).

Here are the petrol and diesel price across the metro cities:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 103.97 86.67 Mumbai 109.98 94.14 Chennai 101.40 91.43 Kolkata 104.67 89.79 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.