Oil Companies Pause Petrol, Diesel Price Hike After Seven Days

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

Domestic petrol and diesel prices were paused on Tuesday, i.e. December 8, after being hiked for seven consecutive days. In Delhi, the price of petrol remained constant at Rs 83.71 per litre with effect from 6 am on Tuesday, and that of diesel was unchanged at Rs 73.87 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 90.34 per litre and Rs 80.51 per litre respectively. Petrol prices in Delhi have increased by Rs 2.65 per litre and diesel prices have risen by Rs 3.40 per litre in the past 18 days alone. Fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest among metros. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City )

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre):

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Source: Indian Oil

Currently, state-owned oil marketing firms Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum - which own the majority of fuel stations in the country - review the fuel prices on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am.

The oil companies align the domestic fuel prices with global benchmarks, by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange levels. The fuel rates vary from state to state due to local taxes.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell around 1 per cent on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and heightened tensions between the United States and China undermined the positive impact from an OPEC+ deal on production.

Brent crude fell 46 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to settle at $48.79 a barrel. U.S. crude fell 50 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to settle at $45.76 a barrel.