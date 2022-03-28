Fuel Prices Hiked Again, Oil Minister Says Global Rates 'Gone Haywire': 10 Points

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.41, while diesel will be sold at Rs 90.77. In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at Rs 114.19 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 98.50 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

"Military action (Russia-Ukraine conflict) is taking place in one part of the world. Global prices have gone haywire ... There are wide fluctuations. As a result, the prices for wholesalers have become more extensive than retail," Mr Puri said in Rajya Sabha today.

Last week, Moody's Investors Services had stated that India's oil retailers together lost around $2.25 billion (Rs 19,000 crore) in revenue for keeping fuel prices on hold during the election period. The rates were kept on hold amid the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Kotak Institutional Equities had stated that oil companies "will need to raise diesel prices by Rs 13.1-24.9 per litre and Rs 10.6-22.3 a litre on petrol at an underlying crude price of $100-120 per barrel.

CRISIL Research had predicted that a Rs 9-12 per litre increase in retail price will be required for a full pass-through of an average $100 per barrel crude oil and Rs 15-20 a litre hike if the average crude oil price rises to $110-120.

India is 85 per cent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and, the domestic petrol and diesel prices are linked to international rates.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates daily, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

Globally, oil prices fell more than $3 today on prospects of a drop in fuel demand in China after authorities in Shanghai said they would shut the country's financial hub for a Covid-19 testing blitz over nine days.

Brent crude futures dropped as low as $116.18 and were trading down $2.75, or 2.3 per cent, at $117.90 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures hit a low of $109.90 shortly after opening and were down $2.60, or 2.3 per cent, at $111.30.