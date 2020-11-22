Petrol, Diesel Prices Raised For Third Consecutive Day

Fuel Prices: Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to value added tax (VAT).

The oil marketing companies hiked domestic prices of petrol and diesel marginally in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai - for the third consecutive day on Sunday, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation. The prices of petrol were increased up to 8 paise per litre and diesel, between 18 and 20 paise per litre with effect from 6 am on November 22. With today's increase, the petrol price has been cumulatively hiked by 40 paise and diesel rates have been increased by 61 paise per litre within a span of In three days. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

Petrol prices were untouched since September 22 and diesel rates were unchanged since October 2 this year.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 8 paise from Rs 81.38 per litre to Rs 81.46, while diesel rates were increased by 19 paise from Rs 70.88 per litre to Rs 71.07 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were revised to Rs 88.16 per litre and Rs 77.54 per litre respectively.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.46 71.07 Mumbai 88.16 77.54 Chennai 84.53 76.55 Kolkata 83.03 74.64 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, revises the domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation hold the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country. The oil firms align the domestic rates with the global benchmarks by considering changes in foreign exchange levels.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38 per cent to USD 44.37 per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, the rupee settled at 11 paise higher against the US dollar at 74.16, closing at a one-week high amid weak American currency and strong domestic markets.