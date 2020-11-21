Petrol Diesel Prices Rise Marginally For The Second Day

Fuel rates increased marginally for the second day today

The oil marketing companies on Saturday, November 21 hiked domestic prices of petrol and diesel marginally in the four metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. The marginal hike in prices today comes after the rates increased by a slight margin yesterday. According to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the prices of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai were increased by 20-25 paise per litre, and those of diesel by 25-30 per litre, with effect from 6 am on November 21. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

In Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked to Rs 81.38 per litre from Rs 81.23 per litre, while diesel rates increased to Rs 70.88 per litre from Rs 70.68 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were revised to Rs 88.09 per litre and Rs 77.34 per litre today, rising from Rs 87.92 and Rs 77.11 per litre respectively yesterday.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.38 70.88 Mumbai 88.09 77.34 Chennai 84.46 76.37 Kolkata 82.95 74.45 Source: Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, revises the domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement the changes with effect from 6 am. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation hold the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country. The oil firms align the domestic rates with the global benchmarks by considering changes in foreign exchange levels.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.38 per cent to USD 44.37 per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, the rupee settled at 11 paise higher against the US dollar at 74.16, closing at a one-week high amid weak American currency and strong domestic markets.