Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked Marginally

Fuel Prices Today: In Delhi, the price of petrol is Rs 81.23 per litre and diesel Rs 70.68 per litre

State-run oil marketing companies on Friday hiked domestic prices of petrol and diesel marginally in the four metros. With effect from 6 am on November 20, the prices of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were increased by 17-20 paise per litre, and those of diesel by 22-25 per litre, according to notifications from Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. (Also Read: How To Check Latest Petrol And Diesel Rates In Your City)

In the national capital, the price of petrol was hiked to Rs 81.23 per litre from Rs 81.06 per litre, that of diesel was raised to Rs 70.68 per litre from Rs 70.46 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates were revised to Rs 87.92 per litre and Rs 77.11 per litre on Friday, from Rs 87.74 and Rs 76.86 per litre respectively the previous day.

Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in the four metros (in rupees per litre) :

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.23 70.68 Mumbai 87.92 77.11 Chennai 84.31 76.17 Kolkata 82.79 74.24 Source: Indian Oil

Oil firms such as Indian Oil Corporation review the domestic fuel rates on a daily basis, and implement any changes with effect from 6 am. Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation account for the majority of petrol and diesel stations in the country.

The companies align the domestic rates with global benchmarks by taking into account changes in foreign exchange levels.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices slid on Friday, moving lower for a second straight day, as concerns mounted about the hit to demand from a surge in COVID-19 infections in the US forcing new lockdowns,. However, prices were supported by signs of movement on a stimulus deal in Washington.

Brent crude futures - the global benchmark for crude oil rates - declined 0.30 per cent on Thursday.

The rupee hovered in a range of 74.13-74.18 against the US dollar on Friday.