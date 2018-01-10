Fuel Demand Rose 7.5% In December

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.3 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 per cent to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 per cent to 1.02 million tonnes.
