Fuel Demand Rose 7.5% In December Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.

Share EMAIL PRINT LPG sales increased 6% to 2.06 million tonnes in December.



Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.



Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.3 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.



Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 per cent to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 per cent to 1.02 million tonnes.



Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.1 per cent in December. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



India's fuel demand rose 7.5 per cent in December compared with the same month last year.Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.3 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 per cent to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4 per cent to 1.02 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.1 per cent in December.