Fuel Demand Fell 0.1% In September

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.

Fuel demand fell 0.1 per cent in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 per cent to 2.18 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 26.0 per cent to 0.84 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 3.8 percent in September.

