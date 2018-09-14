NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fuel Demand Advances 0.8% In August

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.8 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.36 million tonnes.

September 14, 2018
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.8 per cent to 2.11 million tonnes.

NEW DELHI: Fuel demand rose 0.8 per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.8 per cent to 2.11 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 1.1 per cent to 1.09 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 18.9 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3 per cent in August.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

