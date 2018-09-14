Fuel Demand Advances 0.8% In August

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.8 per cent to 2.11 million tonnes.

NEW DELHI: Fuel demand rose 0.8 per cent in August compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.8 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.36 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 2.8 per cent to 2.11 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 1.1 per cent to 1.09 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 18.9 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged up 8.3 per cent in August.

