From Toll Tax To LPG Price: Various Rules Set To Change From Tomorrow

From insurance to toll tax, policy updates to come into effect in September.

The change of month is set to bring a host of updates on various policies and rules that affect the life of a common citizen. This includes changes in the cost of daily used goods and services that are likely to have an impact on your pocket.

Here's a list of new rules and policy updates that will come into effect in September.

Lower general insurance premium

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has proposed to cap the agents' commission at 20 per cent. Presently, the commission can go up to 30- 35 per cent depending upon the insurance provider. According to the Economic Times, the proposal is likely to come into effect from mid-September, resulting in lower insurance premiums.

Toll Tax hike on Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has hiked the toll tax on the expressway by 10 to 15 paise per kilometre for light motor vehicles. For cars, jeeps and other LMVs, the toll tax has moved to Rs 2.65 per kilometre from the previous rate of Rs 2.50 per kilometre. Buses and trucks on the expressway will have to pay Rs 8.45 instead of Rs 7.90 per kilometre. For vehicles with three to six axles, the roll has been hiked to Rs 12.90 per kilometre from the previous rate of Rs 12.05.

LPG prices

The LPG cylinder prices are updated on the first of every month. While an official announcement on any change in the prices is awaited, the prices may be updated.

Audi Cars' price hike

Audi has announced a hike of up to 2.4 per cent in the prices of its existing lineup of cars in the Indian market. The updated prices will come into effect on September 20. Audi India sells petrol models A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8. The EV portfolio of the German automakers includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.

National Pension Scheme

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has stopped accepting contributions to National Pension System (NPS) Tier-II accounts through credit cards. The account holders, however, can continue to make contributions through net banking and the recently used method of UPI.