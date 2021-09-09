From October 1, Cheque Books Of These 2 Banks Won't be Valid

PNB has said old cheque books of Oriental Bank and United Bank will become invalid from October 1

From October 1, 2021 onwards, the existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) will be discontinued.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has tweeted this information, saying that all customers who have cheque books of OBC and UBI, should get them replaced as soon as possible.

Both OBC and UBI had merged with PNB in April 2020, however cheque books of these two erstwhile banks were continuing till now.

“The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from October 1, 2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR,” PNB tweeted from its official account.

Customers required to do so, can request for new cheque books through ATMs, internet banking and also with the help of PNB call centres.

“Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB ONE. All customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updates PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query,” it further said.