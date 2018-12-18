How To Avail Free Amazon Prime Subscription With BSNL Plans

BSNL-Amazon Prime offer is not applicable for existing Amazon Prime members.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is offering one-year of Amazon Prime subscription free of cost to its customers under select postpaid plans. State-run telecom service provider BSNL's offer is available on postpaid mobile plans of Rs 399 and above, and landline plans of Rs 745 and above, according to the company's website - bsnl.co.in. US-based e-commerce major Amazon's Prime, or Amazon Prime, is a paid service that includes benefits such as faster delivery options and on-demand streaming of videos.

Here are five things to know about BSNL's offer on Amazon Prime subscription:

1. BSNL has included one year of Amazon Prime subscription under select BSNL plans "at no extra cost", according to the telecom company's website.

2. The postpaid plan should be active for the customer to avail the offer, according to the BSNL website.

3. The scheme is not applicable for existing Amazon Prime members. "The BSNL Amazon Prime offer is available for new Amazon Prime customers only. You can sign-up for the offer after your existing Prime membership expires," the telecom company said on its website.

4. The offer is not available for BSNL service numbers.

5. After completion of the 12-month period of free Amazon Prime subscription, a customer can extend the subscription by paying the applicable charges.

How to avail BSNL Amazon Prime offer

BSNL has given the following steps for users to avail the Amazon Prime offer:

1. Under the offer, the subscriber will get 12 months of Amazon Prime subscription at no additional cost with BSNL Rs. 399 postpaid and above or Rs. 745 and above landline broadband plans.

2. If the user has already subscribed to one of these plans, he or she can avail the offer by visiting the BSNL portal www.portal.bsnl.in and clicking on the Amazon Prime offer banner displayed on the home page.

3. This will direct the user to the authentication page, where he or she will be required to enter the eligible BSNL number to generate an OTP or one-time password.

4. After authentication, the user can activate the offer by entering the Amazon login details, or creating an Amazon account in case he or she is new to Amazon.

The offer from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) comes amid high competition in the country's telecom sector. Rival private sector peers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have time and again revamped their portfolios to protect their market shares.

Meanwhile, BSNL has joined hands with the UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India to extend its countrywide network of 3,000 customer service centers for Aadhaar enrollment.

Though Aadhaar enrollment process has been going on for years, citizens in rural and semi-urban areas have been facing difficulties due to travel-related and other issues in these geographies, BSNL had said earlier this month.