Free Amazon Prime Membership With Airtel Postpaid. Details Here

In a bid to lure customers to its postpaid plans, Bharti Airtel is offering one-year of Amazon Prime membership to customers who subscribe to Infinity plans for Rs. 499 and above, the telecom operator said. Both new and existing Airtel postpaid customers with an Infinity plan of Rs.499 or above can get a one year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs.999 without any extra charges, Airtel said in a statement. Under this offer, Airtel customers can watch and enjoy Amazon Prime Video and have access to over 11 million Prime eligible products, early and exclusive deals, special discounts and more, while shopping on Amazon.in.1. Customers need to upgrade to Rs.499 or above Airtel Infinity postpaid plans, which come with large bundles of data, unlimited Local, STD and national roaming calls, data rollover (up to 200 GB), and device protection.2. Download the Airtel TV app from the App Store or Google Play get.airtel.tv/amazon.3. Open Airtel TV app and click on the special Airtel - Amazon digital card (available only to eligible Airtel customers).4. Signup for Amazon Prime by registering a phone number and password - no credit card or additional information is required since customers receive this at no additional cost from Airtel.5. Customers can download the Prime Video app and begin streaming a broad selection of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids' programming and Amazon Prime Originals.6. The offer for one year of Amazon Prime is activated exclusively through Airtel TV app.7. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices. Thereafter, customers can begin streaming a broad selection of movies, TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids' programming and Amazon Prime Originals.8. Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers are also eligible for Amazon Prime membership benefits. 9. Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers need to download Airtel TV app on their registered mobile number and follow the steps described above.10. For details on eligible plans, customers can visit www.airtel.in/broadband.