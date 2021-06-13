FPIs Invest Rs 13,424 Crore In Indian Markets Till June

Foreign investors pumped in Rs 13,424 crore in India till June 2021

Overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 13,424 crore so far in June as risk-on sentiment improved with declining COVID-19 cases and hopes of early opening of economy.

Depositories data showed that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested Rs 15,520 crore in equities during June 1-11.

"The robust net inflows over the last two weeks could be attributed to the improvement in investor sentiments on the back of consistently falling coronavirus cases in the country and hopes of an early opening of the economy," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India.

At the same time, FPIs withdrew Rs 2,096 crore from the debt segment during the period under review.

The total net inflow stood at Rs 13,424 crore.

This comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 2,666 crore in May and Rs 9,435 crore in April.