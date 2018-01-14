FPI Net Inflow At Rs 5,200 Crore In January So Far

According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.
"The inflow in current month can be attributed to anticipation of earnings recovery and attractive yields which is expected to further strengthen inflow from foreign investors in current financial year," said Dinesh Rohira, CEO of 5nance.
Morningstar India's Senior Analyst Manager (Research) Himanshu Srivastava said: "Given 2019 would not be far, the expectation of some other economic reforms from the government would be high. But the major for FPIs going ahead would be to see growth coming back in the domestic economy, which has not
yet picked up contrary to the expectation".
Comments
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)