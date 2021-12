FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.

Bengaluru: Hong Kong-listed FIH Mobile Ltd's India unit Bharat FIH Ltd on Wednesday filed for a domestic initial public offering of up to Rs 5,004 crore ($662.97 million), according to its draft prospectus.

FIH Mobile is a unit of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)