4 Days Left To File Belated, Revised Income Tax Returns: Latest Updates

Income Tax Offices to remain open on 29th, 30th and 31st March, 2018.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 27, 2018
Here are five things you must know about filing of income tax returns ahead of the March 31 deadline:
1. Income tax offices and Ayakar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will remain open during holidays from March 29-31 to facilitate taxpayers in filing returns before the end of the current financial year. "To facilitate filing of Income Tax returns and completion of associated work, all income tax offices throughout India shall remain open from March 29-31, 2018, " a finance ministry statement said.
To facilitate filing of Income Tax Returns & completion of associated work, all Income Tax Offices incl. ASK centres throughout India shall remain open on 29th, 30th & 31st March,2018 respectively to provide assistance to taxpayers.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 27, 2018
2. The financial year closes on March 31, which is a Saturday. March 29 and 30 are also government holidays.
3. The income tax department also reminded taxpayers to pay their advance tax for FY18 - if not already paid - by March 31 with interest and avoid payment of excess interest on self-assessment later on.
March 27, 2018
4. Income tax returns cannot be filed without a valid permanent account number (PAN), a ten-digit alphanumeric number, issued in the form of a laminated tamper proof card, by the income tax department of India. The government has also extended the last day to link PAN card with Aadhaar card number - a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
5. You can file your income tax return on the department's official website, which is https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home. The system will ask you mention the details of user ID, password. Following this, you will be made to enter the captcha code after which you can upload the details pertaining to your income as well as the bank accounts you operate. (With Agency Inputs)