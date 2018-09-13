Shivinder Singh To Withdraw Case Against Brother: 10 Points

"There is a mediation process that has been kicked off," said Shivinder Mohan Singh (left).

Fortis co-founder Shivinder Mohan Singh, who had earlier filed a petition against his older brother Malvinder Mohan Singh, citing "oppression and mismanagement", said on Thursday that he has now decided to withdraw the case on the insistence of their mother. Shivinder Singh said that he has now filed a fresh petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a quasi-judicial body for corporate governance, to withdraw the plea against his brother Malvinder Singh and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).