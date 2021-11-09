Former SBI Chief Pratip Chaudhari Granted Bail

Former SBI chief Pratip Chaudhari has been granted bail

Former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Pratip Chaudhari, arrested for selling a hotel allegedly in a fraudulent way, was granted bail by a Jaisalmer court on Tuesday.

Mr Chaudhari was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on November 1 after being arrested for selling the hotel.

He was granted bail by Additional District and Sessions Judge Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit.

The ex-SBI chief had been arrested on October 31 from his residence in Delhi in connection with a loan case of the hotel in Jaisalmer.

A case was registered against Mr Chaudhari in 2015 for seizing the hotel property in a loan settlement case and allegedly selling it at a throwaway price through fraudulent means.

Mr Chaudhari became a director on the board of the company which purchased the hotel, the police had said.