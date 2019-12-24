Ex-Maruti Top Executive Jagdish Khattar Charged For Alleged Bank Fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Suzuki Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 crore alleged bank loan fraud case involving his new company Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Mr Khattar and his company Carnation Auto India Limited for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 110 crore to Punjab National Bank, CBI officials said.

After quitting Maruti Suzuki, Jagdish Khattar started Carnation Auto India Pvt Ltd and availed Rs 170 crore loan from Punjab National Bank.

Around Rs 110 crore is the outstanding amount and the account turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2015.

The agency has registered an FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating on a complaint from Punjab National Bank, the officials said.