Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka Joins Oracle's Board Of Directors

Before starting Vianai Systems, Mr Sikka was a top executive at tech companies SAP and Infosys.

Cloud giant Oracle has named ex-Infosys CEO and founder and CEO of the AI company Vianai Systems, Vishal Sikka, to its Board of Directors.

"Vishal clearly understands how Oracle's Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure, Autonomous Database and Applications come together in the Oracle Cloud to help our customers drive business value and adapt to change," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said in a statement late Monday.

For years, the Oracle Database has been the heartbeat and life-blood of every large and significant organization in the world.

"Today, Oracle is the only one of the big four cloud companies that offers both Enterprise Application Suites and Secure Infrastructure technologies in a single unified cloud," said Mr Sikka.

According to him, Oracle's unique position in both applications and infrastructure paves the way for enormous innovation and growth in the times ahead.

Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison said Mr Sikka is one of the world's leading experts in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

"These AI technologies are key foundational elements of the Oracle Cloud's Autonomous Infrastructure and Intelligent Applications," said Mr Ellison.

Oracle recently lost its long-serving Co-CEO Mark Hurd owing to an illness.