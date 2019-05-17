NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Forex Reserves Up By $1.36 Billion To $420 Billion

The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018

Forex | | Updated: May 17, 2019 19:26 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Forex Reserves Up By $1.36 Billion To $420 Billion

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $23.021 billion, according to the data.


Mumbai: 

The country's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.368 billion to reach $420.055 billion in the week to May 10 on account of a rise in foreign currency assets, RBI data showed Friday.  In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $171.9 million to $418.687 billion. In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves, swelled by $1.358 billion to $392.227 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation/depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and the yen held in the reserves.    

Gold reserves remained unchanged at $23.021 billion, according to the data. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund rose by $3 million to $1.454 billion.    

The country's reserve position with the Fund also increased by $7 million to $3.351 billion, the according to the RBI data. The forex kitty had touched a life-time high of $426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Forex

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top