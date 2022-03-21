Forex Reserves' sharpest fall in 2-years tracks all-time low rupee, Indicates RBI intervention

India's forex reserves' sharpest fall in two years for March 11 week after the rupee weakened to its all-time low close against the US, indicates that the Reserve Bank of India sold dollars in the open market to shore up the currency.

According to the RBI data, foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.646 billion to $622.275 billion in the week that ended on March 11, the sharpest decline in two years.

The rupee breached the 77 per dollar level, an all-time low as oil prices jumped to multi-decade highs driven by supply worries on sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, the most significant attack on a European country since World War Two.

The week before the latest report, forex reserves had jumped by $394 million to $631.92 billion in the week that ended on March 4.

While the dip was the sharpest in two years, forex reserves have held above $600 billion, with the all-time high of $642.453 billion hits in the week that ended on September 3, 2021.

Traders suggesting RBI intervention and a drop in oil prices have supported the energy-sensitive currency since. It has recouped to close stronger at 75.80 per dollar in the last trading session on Thursday, March 17.

Indian markets were closed on Friday on account of the 'Holi' festival.

This week, the currency started on a weak note, tracking lower equities and higher oil prices, which rose over 3 per cent to above $111.