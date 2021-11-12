Forex Reserves Down By $1.14 Billion To Touch $640.8 Billion

Forex Reserves News: Value of gold reserves decreased by $234 million to $38.778 billion

The country's forex reserves decreased by $1.145 billion to $640.874 billion for the week ended on November 5 on a fall in currency and gold assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The overall reserves had increased by $1.919 billion to $642.019 billion for the previous reporting week.

Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, decreased by $881 million to $577.581 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves decreased by $234 million to $38.778 billion in the reporting week, the data showed. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by $17 million to $19.287 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by $14 million to $5.228 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.